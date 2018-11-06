Hakeem demands cash assistance, free ration, fertilizers to fruit growers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov.5, 2018:-
Chairman PDF and MLA Khansahib Hakeem Yaseen has urged the Government to provide adequate relief , on war footing basis , to the fruit growers whose fruit and orchards have been damaged due to untimely snow fall.
In a statement issued today Hakeem Yaseen has asked the Governor administration to get the quantum of losses caused to fruit and orchards due to snow fall , assessed on warfooting basis so that relief could be provided to the affected families without any delay. He said untimely snow fall has wrecked a havoc with the economy of the farmers and fruit traders as they were hopeful of good returns of their produce . " Onus now lies on the governor administration to come to the rescue of snow affected fruit growers and provide them cash assistance besides free ration for winter months and free fertilisers.