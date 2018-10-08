Hakeem concerned over harassment of Kashmiri students

Srinagar:
Chairman PDF, Hakeem Yaseen has expressed concern over growing incidents of harassment to Kashmiri students perusing their studies in various outside state educational institutions.
In a statement to KNS, Hakeem Yaseen has said that despite repeated assurances by the successive regimes, the state government has failed in its paramount duty to ensure safety of Kashmiri students and traders in other states of the country.
“Despite assurances there seems no let-up in the intimidation and harassment of Kashmiri students pursuing studies outside Jammu Kashmir”, Hakeem Yaseen said adding that Governor S P Malik should in strong words tell the center to curb all anti Kashmiri elements with heavy hands. He said every incident of harassment to Kashmiris in other states adds to the already prevailing alienation among the people of the state which was against overall interests of the country. He has urged the need to curb activities of fringe elements who are hell bound to create wedge between communities on the basis of religion, region, caste and creed.