Hakeem cautions against communalizing rape-murder case of Kathua girl

Jammu:
Chairman PDF and MLA Khansahib Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Sunday cautioned about the disastrous ramifications of communal situation arising out of rape and killing of 8-year-old nomadic girl child in Rasana village of Hiranagar Kathua.
In a statement issued, Hakeem Yaseen said that some people are trying to get political mileage out of this tragedy notwithstanding the fact that communalizing the situation shall have disastrous consequences for the overall interests of the state.
He urged for observing utmost wisdom and maturity to deal with the emerging situation so that it may not flare up into communal frenzy and hatred between the communities. "Let law take its course," Hakeem said while asking politicians to keep off their hands from this issue.He said interference of politicians and vested interests in the ugly and unfortunate incident would only hamper its fair trial.
Yaseen asked the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to go through sensitivity of the issue with utmost seriousness as efforts are being made to use it for creating hatred and wedge between the communities.
