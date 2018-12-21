Hakeem asks Panchs, Sarpanchs to serve people

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam, Dec 20:
Former Minister and Chairman PDF Hakeem Yaseen has regretted that some political parties sabotaged evolution of Panchayati Raj system in the state by boycotting recently held Panchayat elections for their vested interests.
The spokesperson of PDF said speaking to a gathering of Panchs and Sarpanchs at Khansahib in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday. Hakeem Yaseen said, “These political parties had boycotted recently held Panchayat elections in the state till some assurance from the Center about the safety of Article 35-A and Article 370 but have they got this assurance that these parties are now eagerly crying for holding assembly elections.”
Hakeem Yaseen said that these political parties have always deceived the innocent people of the Kashmir for their vested interests.
He said during the coming Assembly elections people should inflict such a crushing defeat on the political parties who go on changing colors like chameleons for satiating their petty interests so that they could never dare to face the people again.
Hakeem Yaseen asked the Panchs and Sarpanchs to serve the people of their respective areas to fulfill their aspirations.
He said people in rural areas lack basic amenities like electricity, water, road connectivity which should be provided to them on priority.
PDF Chairman assured his full support to the Panchs and Sarpanchs in their effort to speed up growth and development in rural areas of Khansahib constituency. (KNS)