Hakak reviews functioning of DIPR Kashmir Division

Srinagar, Dec 12:
Joint Director Information (JDI) Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Hakak today chaired an officers meeting to review the functioning of the department.
The meeting, apart from other issues, discussed the role of the department in the dissemination of information to print and electronic media.
While highlighting the requirements, the DIOs demanded provision of vehicles, video/still cameras, PAS equipment, funds for making heating arrangements, enhancement of funds under OE, briefing of the press, pol, miscellaneous and clearing liabilities accumulating on the purchase of fuel and hard coke etc.
The question of dead and unserviceable store items also came up for the discussion in the meeting.
The Joint Director, while appreciating role of the officials, said that efforts are being made to equip the department with the required latest technology. He asked the officers to maintain close rapport with district administration to facilitate information dissemination in a hassle-free manner.
Referring to the demands projected by the DIOs, Hakak said that concerned authorities have already been requested for provision of adequate funds and they will be again intimated regarding the same.
He said in the backdrop of snowfall in the valley, adequate heating arrangement will be ensured and assured that concerned authorities will be requested for provision of adequate funds for meeting the expenses on purchase of heating material and clearing the previous liabilities accumulation on this account.
Assistant Director Information, FPO Kashmir, DIOs of Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Budgam, Cultural Officer Srinagar, besides representatives from DIC Pulwama, Anantnag were present in the meeting.