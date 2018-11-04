Hakak reviews functioning of DIPR Kashmir

Srinagar, November 03:
Joint Director Information (JDI) Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Hakak today convened a meeting to review the functioning of the department in the Division.
The meeting apart from other issues, discussed the role of the department in the dissemination of Panchayat election regarding information to print and electronic media.
It was given out that every District Information Officer (DIO) has deputed officials as per requirement to the election control room established at respective DC Office to ensure collection and dissemination of authentic election regarding information to media agencies through the divisional newsroom of the department as well as to in-charge election media centre, Srinagar.
While highlighting the requirements, the DIOs demanded provision of vehicles, video/still cameras, PAS equipment, funds for making heating arrangements, enhancement of funds under OE, briefing of the press, pol, miscellaneous and clearing liabilities accumulating on the purchase of fuel and hard coke etc.
The Joint Director, while appreciating the efforts and the role of the officials, said that efforts are being made to equip the department with the required latest technology. He asked the officers to maintain close rapport with district administration to facilitate information dissemination in a hassle-free manner.
Referring to the demands projected by the DIOs, Hakak said that concerned authorities have already been requested for provision of adequate funds under the designated and they will be again intimated regarding the same.
He said in the backdrop of snowfall in the valley, adequate heating arrangement will be ensured and assured that concerned authorities will be requested for provision of adequate funds for meeting the expenses on purchase of heating material and clearing the previous liabilities accumulation on this account.
FPO Kashmir, DIOs of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Budgam, Cultural Officer Srinagar, besides representatives from DIC Anantnag were present in the meeting.