Hajj orientation training programme organized at Rajouri

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Administration, Rajouri, on Tuesday organized Hajj orientation-cum-training programme for the pilgrims.

As per an official, as many as, 220 Hajj pilgrims were imparted training regarding methodology and other logistics in a training session.

Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner congratulated the Hajj Pilgrims and wished them the best for the sacred journey. He hoped that the training programme will be beneficial for the Pilgrims to make their journey hassle free. He asked participants to take advantage of the trainings.

He also urged the prospective Hajis to pray for progress, prosperity and welfare of Rajouri district and communal harmony among the citizens.

Experts and local religious scholars held detailed deliberation about various aspects of the Hajj and apprised the pilgrims of minute details for successful completion of pilgrimage.

The pilgrims were called upon to employ utmost precaution and care while performing various segments of Hajj. The trainers wished for safe pilgrimage and its successful completion.

The prospective pilgrims expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being put in place and the support extended by the administration for facilitating them.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Mohd Ashraf was also present on the occasion, the official added.