Hajj forms can be submitted till Dec 12

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 04:
The Executive Officer, J&K State Hajj Committee Tuesday informed that the Hajj Committee of India (HCI), Mumbai has extended the date for submission of Hajj application forms up to December 12.
A spokesman of Hajj committee said the aspiring pilgrims for Hajj 2019 have been asked to submit their Hajj application form at an earliest.
“For those who have already filled their application forms shall have to submit the hardcopy of their Hajj application form along with the photocopy of their international passport, undertaking on a devised format, cancelled bank cheque/bank statement, and bank slip of processing fee at the respective districts by or before the last date,” he said.