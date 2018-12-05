About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hajj forms can be submitted till Dec 12

Published at December 05, 2018 01:22 AM 0Comment(s)198views


Hajj forms can be submitted till Dec 12

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 04:

 The Executive Officer, J&K State Hajj Committee Tuesday informed that the Hajj Committee of India (HCI), Mumbai has extended the date for submission of Hajj application forms up to December 12.
A spokesman of Hajj committee said the aspiring pilgrims for Hajj 2019 have been asked to submit their Hajj application form at an earliest.
“For those who have already filled their application forms shall have to submit the hardcopy of their Hajj application form along with the photocopy of their international passport, undertaking on a devised format, cancelled bank cheque/bank statement, and bank slip of processing fee at the respective districts by or before the last date,” he said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top