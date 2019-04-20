Hajj Committee issues notification for female Hajj aspirants

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The office of State Hajj Committee Friday issued a notice informing that all such aspiring lady pilgrims, who could not apply for Hajj pilgrimage this year with their Mehrams due to non-availability of passport or any other genuine reasons and her male companion (mehram) had applied and got selected for Hajj 2019, that they can apply for inclusion in the cover of her selected mehram, after fulfilling certain conditions.

The Committee in their notification informed that the conditions include that such lady pilgrims had never proceeded for Hajj pilgrimage through Hajj Committee, PTO or through any other means earlier. The lady pilgrim desirous to be selected in Mehram category has to fill up the application online, which shall be available on website www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

Furthermore the lady pilgrim should have only machine readable valid international passport, which should be valid atleast up to 31 January 2020.

The valid documents including passport copy should be enclosed to prove the relationship of the lady applicant with the mehram failing which the application would be summarily rejected. Besides the pilgrims cover should not exceed five applications. The pilgrims whose cover has already five pilgrims need not to apply in such cover.

The hard copy of the online filled application form in original along with the requisite documents should be submitted at the office of J&K State Hajj Committee, Bemina by or before 06 May, 2019.

Applications directly sent to Hajj Committee of India will not be considered and shall be summarily rejected. However the applicants from Jammu and Ladakh region can submit their application forms through email on jkstatehaj@gmail.com.