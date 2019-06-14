About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hajj Committee free residential coaching entrance test on June 16

The State Hajj Committee Thursday said that entrance test for free residential coaching and guidance programme shall be held on June 16, 2019.
The entrance test shall be held at J&K Public Service Commission, Solina Srinagar and Iqra Educational Institute, SDA Colony Hajiabad Bemina for desiring candidates of the State who have applied through Hajj Committee of India for the coaching programme.
There will be two question papers of two hours each from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

