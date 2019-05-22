Hajj Committee declares 9 Hajj Group Organisers eligible

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The office of State Hajj Committee Tuesday informed the general public and aspiring Hajj pilgrims that as per the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, nine Hajj Group Organisers (Private Tour Operators) of J&K have been found eligible for registration for Hajj-2019.

These Hajj Group Organisers (Private Tour Operators) include M/s Universe Travel Corporation, M/s Alhuda Travels (Subject to condition as laid down by the concerned Ministry), M/s Gazi Tours & Travels, M/s Al Hayat Haj & Umrah Travel Service, M/s Al Gazali Tour & Travels, M/s Rohani Tours & Travels, M/s Labaika Haj & Umrah Services, M/s Behreen Travels and M/s Sehar Tours & Travels (Subject to condition as laid down by the concerned Ministry).