Hajj arrangements reviewed in Ramban

July 03, 2019

District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, on Tuesday convened a meeting of officers to review arrangements for Hajj 2019 in the district.

As per an official, SSP Traffic, JS Johar, ADDC, Nawab Din, ACR Harbans Sharma, CPO Kasturi Lal, SDM Ramsoo, SDM Gool, CMO, Dr. Iqbal Bhat, ARTO Mohammad Saleem, Manager SRTC, and Tehsildar Banihal were present in the meeting.

DDC directed concerned officers to put in place adequate arrangements for the Hajj pilgrims.

SSP Traffic was asked for proper route plan to avoid vehicle jamming from Ramban to Jawahar Tunnel.

Manager SRTC was directed to ensure transport facility for Hajj pilgrims from Ramban to Srinagar Hajj House.

CMO was directed to ensure vaccination to every pilgrim and ambulance alongwith medical team to accompany the Hajjis.

The meeting was informed that 83 Hajj pilgrims will perform Hajj this year from District Ramban. It was urged that all the Hajj pilgrims will reach Hajj House, Bemina on 21 July 2019 for necessary departure procedure.

DDC directed the Tehsildars to inform all the Hajj pilgrims that vehicles would leave from Ramban to Srinagar on 21 July at 9 am and ensure Hajj pilgrims to reach well in time at Ramban.

Later, DDC also reviewed the transport scenario of the district and directed ARTO, Police and Traffic police officers to take strict action against overloading and check the fitness of vehicles to avoid road accidents.