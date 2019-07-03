About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hajj 2019:Div Com visits Hajj House; reviews arrangements

 In order to provide hassle free facilities to the Hajjis, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday visited Hajj House Bemina and took stock of the arrangements put in place by different Departments for the annual holy journey of Hajj 2019 pilgrimage.
During his visit, Divisional Commissioner inspected entire complex which includes pilgrims staying hall, dining hall, prayer hall, ablution room, separate Ladies and Gents Hall, Foreign Exchange Currency Centre, Dining Hall, Kitchen, X-ray, counters, uninterrupted water and electricity facilities, inner roads, parking area and reviews other necessary facilities.
Khan directed the Commissioner SMC to take special care of sanitation and cleanness in and around the Hajj House premises on daily basis.
R&B was directed to complete macadamisation and other repair works within two days and furnish the report to the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.
Health services was asked to press Health Facilities in the complex with doctors, paramedical staff, medicine, ECG machines and critical care ambulances on 24x7 job till the completion of departure schedule. Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) shall install Public Address System (PAS) in and outside the premises for necessary announcements to the pilgrims. Traffic will ensure smooth vehicle movement besides adequate car parking during departure days.
“Proper arrangements need to be put in place to ensure hassle-free stay as well as movement of pilgrims from other districts to the Hajj House, Srinagar and from there to the Srinagar International Airport,” Khan further directed to concerned officers.
The visiting dignitary was informed that 11,600 Hajj pilgrims will perform Hajj this year from the J&K.
The first batch of 304 Hajj pilgrims from the Kashmir valley will leave on Thursday, July 04. Total 70 flights will fly from Srinagar Airport till July 29.
It was urged that all the Hajj pilgrims will reach Hajj House, Bemina four hours before their flight schedule for necessary departure procedure.
While addressing Home Guard Volunteers, Khan asked them to show dedication, discipline, zeal and zest while performing their duty towards Hajjis.
The Divisional Commissioner impressed upon the officers of Civil and Police Departments to maintain close coordination and take initiatives to make the foolproof arrangements so that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience and their stay at the Hajj House Bemina shall be made comfortable.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer State Hajj Committee Dr Abdul Salaam Mir, Directors of Health and Tourism, GM JKSRTC, Commissioner SMC, Superintending Engineer R&B, SSP Traffic, SSP Security and other concerned officers accompanied the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

