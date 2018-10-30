About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hajj 2019: Aspirants asked to submit hardcopy

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 29:

 According to Hajj Officer, State Hajj Committee, Srinagar, the Hajj aspirants of 2019, who have filled up online application forms have been directed to submit the hardcopy of their Hajj Application Form in the respective districts by or before the last date the November 17.
The forms shall be accompanied with Photocopy of the International Passport, Undertaking on the devised format, Cancelled Bank Cheque / Bank Statement and the Bank Slip of Processing Fee.
It is reiterated that the Cover Numbers cannot be generated unless the Hardcopies of their Hajj Application Forms are received within the stipulated time period.

