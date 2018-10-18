Hajj 2019 application process to start from today

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Oct 17:
The applications for the next year's Hajj pilgrimage would be accepted online from Thursday and the process will be fully digital, the Hajj Committee of India (HCI) announced Wednesday.
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the pilgrimage will be completely free of subsidy.
The subsidy was scrapped by the Government of India (GoI) earlier this year.
The Hajj Committee of India, which makes arrangements for the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah for devotees from the country, is a statutory body of the Minority Affairs Ministry.
Speaking at the Central Hajj House here, Naqvi said the online application process for the Hajj 2019 will start from October 18 and end on November 17.
The early start will ensure a smoother process and better facilities for pilgrims, he said.
The process of tender for choosing airlines to carry the pilgrims will be completed by November, and the accommodation-related process in Makkah and Madinah will be completed by December-January, Naqvi said.
"Accommodation rates in Saudi Arabia will be the same as 2018," the minister assured.
"This year (for 2019 Hajj), we have 21 embarkation points, the latest (to be added) being the Calicut airport," he said.
Naqvi said the pilgrims will be able to board the flights for Saudi Arabia from the airport in their home state or from airports in adjacent states.
He said even after the removal of the subsidy, the Hajj 2018 offered a better experience for the pilgrims.
"Elimination of middlemen and 100 per cent online and transparent system ensured that even after removal of the Hajj subsidy, there was no unnecessary financial burden on pilgrims," Naqvi said. The fear that the pilgrimage would become costlier was allayed, he added.
Naqvi said the government has requested the Goods and Services Tax Council to consider the withdrawal of additional 3 per cent tax on the Hajj pilgrimage.
He said a record 1,75,025 Muslims from India performed Hajj in 2018.
Naqvi also unfurled a national flag installed on the terrace of the multi-storey Hajj building, 350 feet above the ground level.
It is the highest national flag installed atop a building at sea level in the country, Naqvi said.