Hajj 2018: SHC issues flight schedule for July 21 to 24

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 19:
The State Haj Committee (SHC) Thursday issued flight schedule for July 21 to 24, 2018, for the information of public in general and intending Hajj pilgrims in particular.
According to the Executive Officer, State Hajj Committee, S Qamar Sajad, the intending Hajj pilgrims of Kashmir division have been asked to collect their travel documents two days prior to their departure from the Deputy Commissioners Office, during office hours.
While the pilgrims of Srinagar district should collect their travel documents two days prior to their schedule departure from Hajj House Bemina from 2 pm onward, the communiqué said.
Accordingly, the pilgrims of Jammu division and Ladakh region with Srinagar as embarkation point have to collect their travel documents at the Hajj House, Bemina Srinagar a day prior to the schedule departure.
Further, the reporting time for intending Hajj pilgrims at Hajj House Bemina, travelling through flight number AI-5157 on July 21, 2018 is 5 am, for flight number AI-5159 is 8 am, for flight number AI-5161 is 10 am and flight number AI-5163 is 12 pm.
The reporting time for intending pilgrims at the Hajj House Bemina travelling through flight number AI-5165 scheduled on July 22 is 5 am, for flight number AI-5167 is 8 am, for flight number AI-5169 is 10 am and for flight number AI-5171 is 12 pm.
The reporting time for the pilgrims travelling on July 23 via flight number AI-5173 is 5 am, for flight number AI-5175 is 09 am, for flight number AI-5177 is 10 am and for flight number AI-5179 is 12 pm.
The reporting time for the pilgrims travelling on July 24 via flight number AI-5181 is 5 am, for flight number AI-5183 is 8 am, for flight number AI-5185 is 10 am and for flight number AI-5187 is 12 pm.
The pilgrims have been advised to report on time at Hajj House Bemina. They have been informed that only standard baggage without any banned items shall be accepted as check-in luggage by the airlines at the Hajj House, Srinagar, besides the hand baggage should also be of standard size.
The flight schedule for remaining pilgrims shall be notified separately, the SHC said.