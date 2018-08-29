Hajj 2018: First batch of 960 pilgrims returns

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam, Aug 28:
Nine Hundred and sixty Hajjis on Tuesday returned in five flights on the first day of Hajj arrivals at the Srinagar airport.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, IGP Kashmir SP Pani, IGP Traffic Basant Rath and Deputy Commissioner Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar received the first 310 Hajjis who arrived in the first two flights that landed at 7 and 7.15 am.
SSP Budgam Tejinder Singh, SSP AHJK Manzoor Ahmad Dalal and representatives from Airport Authority of India and State Hajj Committee were also present on the occasion.
Special arrangements ensuring hassle-free immigration clearance were put in place at the airport. Volunteers from CRPF, JKP and NGOs were also available to facilitate smooth passage of arrivals of Hajjis.