December 11, 2018


Hajin shuts on 3rd day against killing of two teenage militants

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A complete shutdown is being observed on third consecutive day on Tuesday to mourn the killings of two teenage militants in Hajin town of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the roads in the town.

On Sunday two teenage militants—Mudasir Rashid Parrey, 14, and Saqib Bilal Sheikh, 17, were killed in an 18-hour long gunfight with the forces in Mujgund on the outskirts of Srinagar. 

A Pakistani militant Ali Bhai was also killed in the gunfight.

