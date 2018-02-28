Hajin shuts for second day

M T RasoolBandipora
A complete shutdown is being observed Wednesday on second straight day in Hajin area of district Bandipora against the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Abu Harris.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that all the shops, business establishments, and private offices remained closed in the town while public transport was off the roads.
On Monday, government forces had launched a search operation at Bon Mohala village in Hajin.
During the search few gun shots were heard in which a militant was injured who managed to escape in an injured condition.
However, on Tuesday, the militant’s dead body was found lying at Khos Mohalla.
He was later buried by the people at a local graveyard.
(Pic used with the news is representational)
0 Comment(s)