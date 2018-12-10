About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hajin shuts against killing of 2 teenage militants

Published at December 10, 2018 11:41 AM 0Comment(s)861views


RK Correspondent

Bandipora

A shutdown is being observed in Hajin town of north Kashmir Bandipora district against the killing of two teenage local militants in a gunfight with forces at Munjgund on the outskirts of Srinagar city. 

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants including Mudasir Rashid Parray, 14, and Saqib Bilal Sheikh, 17, both of Hajin and a Pakistani militant were killed an 18-hour-long fierce gunfight at Munjgund on Sunday. 

Witnesses said thousands of people are on roads in Hajin, while people from adjacent areas were pouring in the town to attend the last rites of slain teenage militants.

They said people were shouting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans, women folk were singing mourning songs, eulogising the death of Mudasir and Saqib.

