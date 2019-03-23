About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 23, 2019 | M T Rasool

Hajin shuts against killing of 12-year-old Aatif

A complete shutdown is being observed across the Hajin township following the killing  of 12-year-old Aatif Ahmed Mir during a gunfight between militants and government forces.

Shopkeepers and traders downed thier shutters to protest killing of Aatif.

Aatif was killed on Friday during the 15-hour-long gun battle in which a  top LeT commander and his comrade were killed in Mir Mohalla Hajin on Thursday.

Thousand participates in the funeral of Aatif in Hajin on Friday.

