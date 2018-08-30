About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hajin Gunfight:One militant killed

Published at August 30, 2018 09:16 AM 0Comment(s)2208views


Hajin Gunfight:One militant killed

M T Rasool 

Bandipora

A militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight in Parra Mohalla area of Hajin in Bandipora district.

An official told this reporter that a militant has been killed and the search for others is on.

Earlier in the wee hours of Thursday morning, a joint search party of army and police was fired upon by the militants following which search operation was launched in Parra Mohalla area of Hajin.
 
The fire was retaliated which resulted into a gunfight.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top