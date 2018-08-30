Hajin Gunfight:One militant killed

M T RasoolBandipora
A militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight in Parra Mohalla area of Hajin in Bandipora district.
An official told this reporter that a militant has been killed and the search for others is on.
