Hajin gunfight: Two militants, minor killed, 2 assault rifles recovered

March 22, 2019 | M T Rasool

One more militant and the minor who as per police officials was held hostage have been killed in Hajin gunfight that started yesterday.

According to sources, three charred bodies have been recovered from the gunfight site.

Yesterday, one militant was said to have been killed during the gunfight while police claimed it was trying to safely evacuate a minor, aged 12, who was held 'hostage' by the trapped militants.

Sources also said that two Ak 47 rifles have been receovered at the gunfight site.