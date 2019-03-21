Hajin gunfight: One of the two civilians rescued, says police

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

One of the two civilians who were holed up along with the militants in north Kashmir's Hajin area has been rescued.

Police spokseperson said that two civilians were held hostage by militants and one of the civilians has been rescued while efforts are on to rescue another civilian who is believed to be a minor.

Gunfight erupted in the area after government forces had conducted search operations in the area.