Hajin faces acute water scarcity

Bandipora:
Inhabitants of several Hajin areas of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday complained of acute water scarcity.
The residents of several areas including Shahgund, Sodnara and others told local newsgathering agency KNO that they were facing immense hardships from past two weeks due to the shortage of drinking water facility in their areas during winter. “With the shortage of drinking water especially in the wee hours of the morning, people here are facing hardships. Despite reminders, the PHE authorities have failed to fulfill their promises,” they said.
They said that Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has left them on god’s mercy, adding that despite tall claims of authorities that all arrangements have been made for people during this Chilikalaan, the department has miserably failed to provide drinking water to them. “Authorities are forcing us to take street and block the roads for hours, which will affect the normal life in the area,” they said and demanded immediate redressal of their grievances. They appealed Chief Engineer, Public Health Engineering (PHE) to look into the hardships and redress their genuine demands at earliest.