Haj vaccine immunization to continue till July 1

July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Haj vaccine immunization of selected pilgrims of Srinagar district which started here at Haj House from June 29 will continue till July 1, 2019.

Giving details of the programme the CMO Srinagar said that adequate arrangements have been put in place by Health department. She said apart from 2288 government selected pilgrims, 800 pilgrims of private tour operators are also being immunized.