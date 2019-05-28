Hailstorms damages apple crop in Bla

May 28, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Growers seek assessment of losses, compensation

The hailstorm and winds which lashed across valley on Sunday has wreaking havoc in apple orchards of several villages at Rafiabad area in North Kashmir District Baramulla.

The affected areas include Watergam, Dangiwacha and Zainageer area of Sopore.

Chairman of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, Bashir Ahmad Basheer said that the apple orchards which are in early stage have suffered massive damages causing heavy losses to fruit Growers.

“High intensity hailstorm, rain and strong winds have destroyed almost entire apple crop in at least around a dozen villages. It has caused losses worth crores of rupees,” he said.

Fruit Growers have requests SKAUST, Srinagar and Director Horticulture Development Kashmir and Director Horticulture P&M to depute a team immediately to all affected areas of District Baramulla for the purpose of assessment of losses due to acute hailstorm.

Basheer said the government should start necessary remedial measure that can be adopted by the affected growers in order to avoid any damages and diseases in the apple orchards.

He requested Governor and the advisor In charge Horticulture to consider compensation of losses suffered in several villages of District Baramulla due to heavy hailstorm.