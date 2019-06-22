Hailstorm damages apple crop in Pulwama

June 22, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Hailstorm caused huge damage to apple crop in many villages of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

Residents from different villages surrounding Pulwama said hailstorm, which lasted for over 20 minutes on Friday, caused a huge damage to apple orchids.

"We were expecting bumper apple crop this year but nature's fury in the form of hailstorm devastated the crop within few minutes," Zeeshaan Mir, an orchadist from Maspuna village of Pulwama district said.

He said apple orchards in Maspuna, Babgam, Tenghara, Tengpuna, Quil, Payer, Chandigam, Mugulpora and other adjoining villages suffered 80 percent damage.

"Both leaves and fruit have been affected," he said adding many tree branches were slashed from the main trunk by the windstorm.

Hailstorm and windstorm caused significant damage to apple and other standing crops in Wahibugh, Karimabad, Gudoora, Waguma, Zadoora, Murran, Ashmander, Chewakhurd, and other adjoining villages.

"It was very frightening. Hailstorm and windstorm not only caused damage to crops but also uprooted many trees," the residents said.

The fallen trees caused damage to some residential houses and parked vehicles.

Parvaiz Ahmad Zargar, a resident of Zargar Mohalla Pulwama said more than 30 poplar trees were uprooted in the area.

He said one building suffered significant damage after it came under a fallen tree.

“Some parked vehicles were also damaged,” he said.

Reports of damage to crops including walnut and apple were also received from Nagpathri, Guntagoo, Lam Hajan, Gulistan and main town Tralsub division Tral.

The farmers have requested authorities to conduct survey of the areas, where hailstorm damaged apple crop.

The torrential rains caused flash floods in streams flowing across the district.

Residents from Rajpora said a stream flowing through the village washed away its embankments.

Rainwater and falling trees blocked roads at various places and also affected electricity supply.

Villagers from Banagund said a tree fell on electricity supply line running through the area and demanded that dismantled supply line be restored immediately.

The official said men and machinery were put on work to restore electricity and roads.

They said the assessment of damage would be conducted tomorrow.