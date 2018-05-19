Hailstorm damage crops, walnut trees in Karnah villages

Srinagar, May 18 (KNS):
Hailstorm wrecked havoc in several areas of Karnah Tangdarh in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, causing damage to crops and walnut trees.
According to the KNS correspondent, Peerzada Syed, the hailstorm on Friday afternoon caused extensive damage to orchards and crop fields in many areas of Tangdarh Karnh including Tangdar, Gumal, Nowpora, Hajinar, Bagbela, Shamspora, Badwan, Tangdar Naar, Shatkula and Lootha.
The hailstorm which continued for at least four minutes damaged crops and walnut trees as well, causing huge damage to the farmers and growers.
Meanwhile, the farmers and growers appealed government to provide compensation to them. (KNS)