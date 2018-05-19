About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hailstorm damage crops, walnut trees in Karnah villages

Published at May 19, 2018 01:21 AM 0Comment(s)282views


Srinagar, May 18 (KNS):

 Hailstorm wrecked havoc in several areas of Karnah Tangdarh in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, causing damage to crops and walnut trees.
According to the KNS correspondent, Peerzada Syed, the hailstorm on Friday afternoon caused extensive damage to orchards and crop fields in many areas of Tangdarh Karnh including Tangdar, Gumal, Nowpora, Hajinar, Bagbela, Shamspora, Badwan, Tangdar Naar, Shatkula and Lootha.
The hailstorm which continued for at least four minutes damaged crops and walnut trees as well, causing huge damage to the farmers and growers.
Meanwhile, the farmers and growers appealed government to provide compensation to them. (KNS)

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top