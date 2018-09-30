About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hail storm damages standing crops, fruits in Bandipora 

M T Rasool

Bandipora

 

Hailstorm hit several areas of Bandipora district on Sunday, causing extensive damage to rice crops, apples and vegetable fields.

The affected areas include Aragam, Gujjarpati, Garoora, Brar, Gundachina, Nadihal and many other areas, witnesses said.

The crops that were damaged including apple, maize, rice and other vegetables to a great extent, they added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahid Choudhary said that officials will assess the damage tomorrow. 

“Heavy damage to crops an1d orchards due to hailstorm, in Bandipore villages. Teams will visit tomorrow to assess damages, for compensation to farmers,” wrote on twitter. 

 

(Picture used for representation)  

