Hafta-e-Shadat commences with special Fateh prayers

Mirwaiz leads prayers for martyrs at AAC headquarters
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 16:
In connection with the commencement of hafta-e-Shadat (martyr’s week), recitation of Quran and special Fatiah payers were held across Kashmir in memory of Shaheed-e-Milat Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq, Shaheed-e-Huriyat Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone, and the martyrs of Hawal massacre of May 21, 1990.
The recitation of holy Quran was held at the APHC and Awami Action Committee (AAC) headquarters in Srinagar and at the district headquarters that include Islamabad, Kupwara, Langate, Duru, Lolab, Kralapora, Adipora,Hab Dangerpora, Warpora, Pattan, Qazigund, Shopian, Budgam, Chadoora, Pakherpora, Sopore, Bandamulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Bandipora, Hurriyat (M) spokesperson said in a statement.
The recitation of Quran and offering of special Fateh prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir was held at AAC headquarters Mirwaiz Manzil, Rajouri Kadal here. APHC chairman and AAC President Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was presiding the function. Members of AAC participated in the recitation of holy Quan and offering of Fateh prayers.
Soon after Quranic recitation, a Valley wide Husn-e-Qirat Mehfil was organised by the Anjunam-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid which was presided over by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq where in APHC members, workers, and the Imams of various masjids participated.
The statement said events of recitation of Quran are held during the martyr’s week with a sole aim of attracting youth towards Quran and its teaching. The recitation of Quran program assumed significant owing to the fact that fasting month of Ramadan is just a day away and that it was in the same month in which holy Quran descended on the beloved prophet Muhammad (SAW).
In the Husn-e-Qirat program, students of Hifz of various Darul Ulooms, who remember Quran by heart participated. The first position was bagged by Qari Israrul Haq of Kanzul Ulloom Ganderbal, second position was bagged by Qari Talib Hussain of Darul Uloom Dawoodiya Srinagar, Third by Qari Manzoor Ahmed Mir of Sadatul Quran Nagabal, and Fourth by Qari Burhan Shafiq of Darasgah Farooqiya Hawal, Srinagar. Mirwaiz, who was president over the function, distributed prizes among the winners while as the duties of jury were performed by Qari Riyazul Haq Qasimi, Qari Muhammad Ishtiya, and Qari Aijaz Ahmed. The function was moderated by Moulana M S Rehman Shams.
Speaking on the occasion Imam and Khateeb of Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Moulana Syed Ahmed Naqashbandi paid rich tributes to Shaheed-e-Milat, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat and martyrs of Hawal massacre and offered fateh prayers. Prominent Islamic Scholars that include Mufti Muhammad Abdullah Qasimi, Moulana Inayatullah, Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, Muhammad Yasin Shah and Molvi Altaf Ahmed, were also present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, the biggest function to pay tributes to Shaheed-e-Milat, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat and martrys of Hawal massacre was held at APHC (M) headquarters, Rajbagh where besides recitation of Quran, special tributes were paid to martyrs.