Hafizulla’s killing widely condemned

UJC chief, Jama’at, Hurriyat (M), JKDFP, Bar, IFJHR express anguish, demand impartial probe
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 20:
Condemning the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Mir Hafizullah in Anantnag, United Jihad Council chairman and Hizb supremo Syed Salahuddin on Tuesday called it a “handiwork of agencies.”
While expressing anguish over Hafizullah’s killing, Salahuddin, in a statement said, “The machinations of agencies and their supporters in Kashmir have been exposed with this killing.”
He said, “The agencies have started target killings of pro-freedom leadership, which in itself is the acceptance of India’s failure in Kashmir.”
Hafizullah was shot dead by unknown gunmen at his home in Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district Tuesday morning. His wife was also injured in the attack.
Hizb chief, according to the statement, also appealed to the world human rights bodies to take the notice of the “policy of oppression” in Kashmir. Salahuddin also paid tributes to the four Hizb militants killed in Shopian gunfight on Tuesday.
Hurriyat Conference (M) has strongly condemned the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat district president for Islamabad Mir Hafizullah by unidentified gunmen.
In a statement, Hurriyat (M) spokesman said that the slain leader had in advance brought to fore through media, repeated threats and intimidations given to him on phone and suspicious movement of unknown people around his house soon after his release from prison after two years last month.
“In past also, many resistance leaders were killed by the anti-movement elements. But their aim at intimidating leadership or to force them to give up on their principles and ideology failed and will never succeed. These elements will face nothing but defeat as they can’t stop the momentum of the people’s ongoing struggle on all fronts,” he said.
He said that the slain leader deserves tribute for his steadfastness and commitment towards the movement having spent years in prison and facing immense difficulties, he continued to be as a true soldier of the Kashmir movement till his last breath.
Meanwhile, Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir while vehemently condemning the murder of Hafizullah and critically injuring his wife. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party demands an impartial probe into all these inhuman acts by some international judicial commission so as to unveil the real culprits behind this vicious deign. Jama’at has expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.
The statement read, “This series of mysterious killings is a part of a well-designed plan hatched in order to suppress the genuine voice of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Jama’at has further condemned the indiscriminate firing by forces on a mob at Nadigam, Shopian in which amongst others two sisters were also injured.
Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has strongly condemned what they termed as brutal and inhuman killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat district president for Anantnag, Mir Hafizullah and said that it was the handiwork of hidden hands who have been killing pro-freedom people over the years.
Paying tributes to Mir Hafizullah, the Spokesperson of the party said that his role in the ongoing struggle will always be remembered. He termed the sacrifices of Mir Hafizullah as inspiring and expressed solidarity with his bereaved family.
Kashmir High Court Bar Association also condemned the killing of Mir Hafizullah and injuring of his wife. Bar termed it as a “beastly act which should be condemned by one and all, who believe in humanity and fundamental freedom of people.”
The Bar spokesperson said that in the killing of Mir Hafizullah, the people of Kashmir have lost a sincere, dedicated and honest soul of the soil, who has for the most of his life, preferred incarceration rather than succumbing to the threats, pressure tactics and intimidations extended to him by those, who are opposed to the just cause of the people of Kashmir.
The lawyer’s body demanded that the killing be probed by an independent agency so that those who have committed the dastardly act do not go unpunished.
Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Muhammad Ahsan Untoo strongly condemned the killing of Hafizullah and urged United Jihad Council chief Syed Salahuddin and the government including police top brass to identify these unidentified gunmen.
Untoo said that the killings of Hurriyat activists are fraught with dangerous consequences and can lead to civil war in Kashmir.