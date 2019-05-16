Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law arrested in Pak

May 16, 2019 | PTI

The brother-in-law of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed has been arrested for hate speech and criticising the Pakistan government, police said on Wednesday.

Abdul Rehman Makki, head of JuD's political and international affairs wing and in-charge of its charity Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), was arrested during a government crackdown against the outlawed organisations, Geo News reported, quoting an Interior Ministry source.

Makki has been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Act, Punjab Police said.

He is accused of hate speech against the crackdown and criticising steps taken by the government under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines, the report said.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings him to justice.

The Pakistan government has launched a crackdown against the outlawed organisations under the National Action Plan 2015 to eliminate militancy and extremism from the country's soil.

The Imran Khan-led government has also announced the freezing of accounts and seizure of assets linked to organisations banned by the UN Security Council.

The government banned 11 organisations for having links with the proscribed outfits JuD, FIF and JeM on Saturday.

After the February 14 Pulwama militant attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed by a suicide bomber of JeM, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Islamabad would not spare any group involved in militancy or using Pakistani soil for any kind of terror activity against other countries.