Haffizullah takes over as Commissioner SMC

Srinagar, Aug 13:
After assuming charge as Municipal Commissioner Peerzada Hafizullah held an introductory meeting with the entire senior/unit officers of SMC in his office chamber here at central office, Karan Nagar.
Besides reviewing various works and the related functioning New Commissioner SMC discussed the core issues of the Corporation which included building activities, street lighting, sanitation and other allied functions.
He passed on directions that various steps needs to be taken up for further improvement of solid waste management, drainage and sewerage system besides beautification of Srinagar city.
During the course of meeting Haffizullah gave clear cut directions to all the ward officers and enforcement officers to conduct regular site visits and make sure that all the building activities are taken up as per sanctioned permissions and any deviation and encroachment should be dealt with under the course of law.
“We are working in a system which has to be run by a joint effort of the officials in a hierarchy and I shall provide my support and cooperation to the fullest for smooth functioning of the system said Haffizullah.
Peerzada Haffizullah on his end note exhorted upon the officers to ensure that all activities being executed under their respective wings are done within the specified time-frame and in more efficient and transparent manner besides giving patient and humble hearing to the public with the prompt redressal of their grievances’.
Employee’s union president Maqbool Malik while welcoming New Commissioner expressed gratitude and all the support on behalf of all the senior Municipal officers present in the meeting.
The senior officers including employees union and workers union bid an adieu to the outgoing commissioner Riyaz Ahmed Wani and expressed their gratitude for conducting fair DPC and helping employees in settlement of various departmental issues.