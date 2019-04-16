Had we wanted to break it, India won’t have existed: Farooq

April 16, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Dares PM to hold rally in Valley, says hearts can’t be won by pellet guns, road blockades

National Conference (NC) president and three time former chief minister Farooq Abdullah Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as modern day “Pharaoh” and said he has betrayed Muslims, who choose India over Pakistan at the time of partition.

Addressing a party convention at SK park here, Abdullah Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are polarising the state in the name of religion.

He was referring to Modi’s speech in Kathua during which he had accused Abdullahs and Muftis of dividing India.

“Modi addressed rallies in Kathua and Akhnoor. Why he was not coming to Kashmir to address Muslims. We were keen to know what pearls of wisdom he will speak here,” Abdullah said.

He, however, said Modi won’t come to Kashmir because he knows he has betrayed Muslims.

Abdullah said Muslims across India are being targeted but PM has not uttered a single word against such incidents.

“Aren’t Muslims Indians anymore,” he questioned.

Abdullah also raked up 13 April, 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said many Kashmiri Muslims laid down their lives in that incident for India’s ondependence.

“It was Saifuddin Kichloo from Baramulla, who fought against British colonialism. Have you (Modi) ever remembered him in your speeches. You remember those who murdered Mahatma Gandhi. Today, Godse’s temples are being built in India,” he said.

Abdullah, who is seeking re-election from Srinagar LS seat, said had NC wanted India’s destruction as claimed by Modi, the country would not have existed today.

“It was NC who in 1996 upheld Indian flag in Kashmir by participating in elections, when nobody even dared to walk freely on the streets of the Valley,” he said. “Against all odds, it was Farooq Abdullah who decided to participate in elections to end miseries of people here. Where were you at that time? And you are pointing figures at us”.

Calling Modi “modern day Pharaoh” who thinks he is today’s “God”, he said, “He will meet the same fate as that of Pharaoh, who along with his mighty army drowned in sea while chasing Musa (AS) and his companions.”

Taking salvo at Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone, Abdullah said after 2014 assembly polls, he was approached by people to form alliance with the BJP but he passed the buck to Omar Abdullah to take a call.

“I was in hospital then and told them I know nothing and it was upto Omar and other party members to decide. I am glad that Omar didn’t shake hands with BJP leaders, whose hands are soaked in blood,” he said.

Lone had recently accused Omar of meeting BJP president Amit Shah after 2014 assembly elections with an aim to form government in the state.

Abdullah said no matter what oppressive measures BJP would take, it won’t deter Kashmiris to live a dignified life.

“You can’t win our hearts by pellet guns and blocking roads. And then you say we are not loyal. If were are not loyal then you too are not large hearted,” he said.

“If Kashmir is India’s atoot ang (integral part), then Modi should give to justice to Kashmiris,” he added.

