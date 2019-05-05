Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP leader’s killing

May 05, 2019 | Agencies

Asserting that he had warned against withdrawal of security of political leaders and activities in Kashmir valley, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said assassination of BJP leader in south Kashmir on Saturday only confirmed what he had feared.



Omar, who is National Conference (NC) vice president, said not long ago senior BJP leaders were bragging about how undeserving people had had their security withdrawn in J&K.



Omar tweeted on Sunday "Not long ago senior BJP leaders were bragging about how undeserving people had had their security withdrawn in J&K. I’d warned against the decision then & yesterday’s assassination of Gul Mohd Mir only confirms what I’d feared - it was a foolish decision disconnected from reality."



In another tweet, Omar said "Questions need to be asked but they can’t be answered by the person who was responsible for the actual order to withdraw security. The security withdrawal had been opposed by state & central intelligence agencies so who overruled them & went ahead regardless?"