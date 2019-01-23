Habba Kadal youth injured critically in stone pelting by CRPF men: Family

He slipped while running away, wasn’t hit by stone: CRPF spokesperson
He slipped while running away, wasn’t hit by stone: CRPF spokesperson
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jan 22:
A youth was critically injured after a stone hurled allegedly by a paramilitary CRPF man hit his head at Habba Kadal area of Downtown on Tuesday.
Muhammad Younis son of Bashir Ahmed, according to family, left his home to buy vegetables from a local market when a stone—allegedly hurled by CRPF man from a bunker—hit him on head at Habba Kadal.
He was shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.
“CRPF personnel from a bunker hurled stones at him barely minutes after he had left his home. They threw three stones at him and he collapsed. He is my lone son,” the victim’s mother said.
A doctor at SMHS hospital confirmed that Younis suffered head injury and was referred to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura (SKIMS) for specialised treatment.
Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan told Rising Kashmir that the patient was under medical observation.
“His skull bone segment is fractured and he has a minor contusion in brain. He is being treated by the doctors. We cannot say thing about the severity of the injury,” the doctor said.
Witnesses said that as the news about the incident spread, people including men and children hit the streets to protest and demanded removal of the CRPF bunker from the locality.
They said amid anti-CRPF and pro-freedom slogans people also demanded punishment to the CRPF men involved in the incident.
However, CRPF spokesperson Sanjay Sharma refuted the allegations, saying the youth slipped while fleeing and was not hit by stone.
“At around 1.30 pm, a group of youth started pelting stones on the CRPF company guarding Somnath temple. There was no forces deployment. When forces shouted back the youth started fleeing from the spot. In the meantime one youth slipped and collapsed on ground,” Sharma said.