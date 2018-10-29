Habba Kadal middle school runs from single room

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 28:
Functioning in a rented building, the Government Boys and Girls Middle School at Baba Pora, Habba Kadal area of Srinagar has only two rooms, one for the headmaster and another for its students of all classes. The staff members of the school have to go to the neighbors to answer nature’s call.
The school is also lacking the playground. The locals of the area said that the school is on the third floor of the building in which more than 45 students are enrolled and the teachers are forced to teach all the classes under roof in a single class.
One of the locals Nazir Ahmad said, “I have been living in the area for ten years and I have not seen a single official of the school education department visiting this institution.”
The ordeal of the school does not end here. While visiting the school a local person who identified himself as a parent of one of the students studying in the school said, “A foul smell from the drain passing there is pouring in the locality and one can easily imagine what students must be going through.”
Zonal Education Officer Srinagar, Iftikhar Ahmad Fazili said, “We have less space there. We also have a few rooms in the school.” He said the School Education department has been requested to upgrade and own the school several times but so far no concern has been shown by them.