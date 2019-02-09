Habba Kadal a victim of political neglect: Sajad Lone

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 08:
Dozens of National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers, led by Abid Bhat, from Habba Kadal joined Peoples Conference in presence of Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone today.
“Expressing full faith in the leadership and vision of PC to usher in era of development and overall prosperity of the State, dozens of political workers from Habba Kadal become part of the movement for change by joining Peoples Conference,” a PC spokesperson said in a statement
Welcoming the workers into party fold, Lone expressed dismay over successive NC and PDP regimes neglecting the historic Srinagar city and consequent economic and political disempowerment of the people in the urban centres, particularly Habba Kadal.
“The people of Habba Kadal have been pushed against the wall and are facing a reign of economic persecution. Habba Kadal has been grossly neglected and misgoverned in terms of developmental activities, augmentation of existing infrastructure and bereft of better road connectivity, regulation of water, electrical, medical, health and education networks,” Lone said.
Sajad said the previous governments have failed to formulate suitable administrative response for economically backward sections in urban centres. Peoples’ Conference will ensure that the epidemic of unemployment and joblessness is addressed systemically and that Habba Kadal gets a deserving representation in the upcoming elections, the spokesperson added.
“As a Social Welfare Minister, I mooted the ‘first of its kind’ 6% reservation bill for economically backward sections of the society, especially in urban centres. The youth in these areas are not covered by any reservation category which puts them at a distinct disadvantage with their counterparts from the villages,” Sajad added.
Requesting Governor Satya Pal Malik to grant assent to the Reservation Bill for Economically Backward, Sajad Gani Lone said that reservation for economically poor sections of the society is desperately required to make a difference to the plight of the urban poor who can hope to get their due share in government jobs and admissions in professional colleges.
Urging the workers to work with commitment and zeal, Lone said Peoples Conference is emerging as a strong and valiant pro-Kashmir and pro-people political alternative as the party has always been on the side of the oppressed. He asked them to serve the people selflessly to usher in an era of prosperity. Abid Bhat was nominated as the PC Zonal President for Habba Kadal by the PC Chairman on the occasion.