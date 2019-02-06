Gynaecologist shortage hits maternity services in Kashmir hospitals

Admin admits lacunae, says dearth of doctors major problem
Admin admits lacunae, says dearth of doctors major problem
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 05:
The shortage of gynaecologists in the peripheral hospitals across Kashmir has badly affected maternity services as expecting mothers continue to travel longer distance for child deliveries.
The patient inflow has increased manifold but manpower shortage, especially of gynaecologists, gives tough time to expecting mothers who are at risk during deliveries.
Officials at Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) said in Kashmir only 60 gynaecologists were working in nine districts and 50 sub-district hospitals.
“Our concern should be 24x7 maternity and child services at district and sub-district hospitals should decrease referrals and only high-risk patients should be referred to tertiary care hospitals but that isn’t done due to inadequate human resource,” an official said.
As per the official in a district hospital, there should be 5-6 gynaecologists, paediatricians and anaesthesiologists while as a sub-district hospital must have at least four gynaecologists.
“There are sub-district hospitals which are without a gynaecologist. It is a major issue patients at peripheries are facing, hitting antenatal care,” the official said.
Due to the inadequate number of doctors, a large number of women in the peripheries have shocking experiences as there are not even primary health centres at many places.
He said there was a need for creation of posts of gynaecologists in the peripheral hospitals so that the huge flow of patients at tertiary care hospitals would be minimized.
“We have the infrastructure available. We require medical consultants and paramedical staff to run the institutions. The existing staff is overburdened,” the official said.
As per the recent Economic Survey, the doctor-patient ratio in J&K is 1:1658 against the recommended norm of 1:1000 by the World Health Organisation.
The fresh incident of inadequate facilities came to light when a Kupwara woman was not handled at the nearby hospital and later delivered stillborn outside the hospital after she was refused admission at Lal Ded (LD) hospital.
Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma said the number of doctors in peripheral hospitals was limited and the existing manpower constrained.
She said at many sub-district hospitals, the department had been able to run 24x7 services but maintained that at various hospitals “we have not been able to do that”.
“If manpower is strengthened, the services will definitely improve and workload will decrease. We need to have specialists and competent doctors to run health facilities in the peripheries like tertiary care hospitals,” Dolma said.
She said the specialists available with them prefer to join medical colleges and admitted that they were drained of manpower.
An official in the health department said neither the specialist doctors had been recruited over the years nor the department had been training doctors for the peripheral hospitals.
“Junior doctors at peripheral hospitals are not being trained which is the biggest hindrance in way of handling the patients in the peripheries,” he said.
A doctor at LD Hospital questioned why the lone maternity facility had been made a “referral centre” for minor maternity issues which could be managed at district hospitals.
“Healthcare of people is the responsibility of the government. We should have maternity hospitals with infrastructure especially in the north and south Kashmir areas,” the doctor said.
He also said many postgraduates from the Valley after completing their studies in government medical colleges here join hospitals outside the State and abroad.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com