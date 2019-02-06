Gym trainer who was found dead under mysterious conditions committed suicide: Police

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that the 25-year-old gym trainer who was found dead under mysterious conditions in Baramulla town of north Kashmir December last year, committed suicide after a break up with her female friend.
A spokesperson from Baramulla police said that the deceased gym trainer was in relationship with a girl from Rajasthan and the two had ended their affair.
“Unable to bear the shock as an extreme measure Azim Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad Khan hanged himself in the gym centre where he was working as a fitness trainer. The electronic, circumstantial, medical and forensic evidence also established the hanging by rope. Also the statements of witnesses who had knowledge of the circumstances and events there of, recorded before the Hon’ble court substantiated the same,” the police spokesman said.
Azim Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Uranboa Boniyar was found dead at a gym centre at Azad Gunj Baramulla on December 18, 2018.
A case FIR No 207/2018 was registered in police station Baramulla and accordingly a Special Investigation Team of police (SIT) was constituted to investigate the matter.
Baramulla police said that SIT team thoroughly investigated the matter, collected the evidence and questioned 32 people regarding this.
During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was ihaving an affair with a girl from Rajasthan and the two had seprated which the deceased was unable to come to terms with.
“The injuries in eye and ear were also established by medical and forensic experts to have been inflicted after the death, most likely by rodents,” they said.
Baramulla police said that accordingly matter has been closed as case of suicide.