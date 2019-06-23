GVEI students bring laurels in National Tong-il-Moo-Do Championship

June 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tong-il-Moo-Do Federation India organized its 6th National Tong-il-Moo-Do Championship at New Delhi from 12th - 18th June, 2019. A large number of students from schools of North India participated in the event.

The students of GVEI performed extremely well in the event and bagged two Gold and two Bronze medals. Rasib Majeed of 7th Blue and Numan Tariq of 6th Blue bagged Gold medals in their respective age group. Musaib Rasool and Zaryan Naseer from 4th Red bagged Bronze medals.