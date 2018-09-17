GVEI, RP School can continue class work, can't conduct exams: DSEK

Met Advisor to Governor, matter shall be resolved soon: Principals
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 16:
Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) Sunday clarified that the two schools whose recognition was suspended on Friday can continue their class work normally but cannot conduct examinations.
DSEK said that the examinations have to be conducted through the legally recognised department and when DSEK has suspended their recognition they are not eligible to do so (conduct examinations).
Pertinently, soon after the suspension of recognition of RP School Mallabagh Srinagar and Green Valley Educational Institute, Ellahibagh, the principals of both the schools said they met the Advisor to the Governor on Sunday who assured them of solving the matter soon.
However, they also said that they have decided to open the schools on Tuesday instead of Monday, citing the strike call given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) as the main reaason.
Principal of Green Valley Educational Institute, M.Y Wani said the class work go on normally from Tuesday, adding, “We have submitted the review application before Fee Fixation Committee (FFC) and in the coming week the matter will be resolved.”
Principal of RP School Mallabagh, Shabir Ahmad said, “We have met the Advisor to Governor who told us that he will solve the issue very soon.”
Meanwhile, Director School Education, G N Itoo said, “I have not received any directions from the Advisor to Governor regarding this issue. If there is any direction from him it will be followed.”
He also said, “The FFC have told them to implement the root-fee structure and charge the students accordingly.”
Itoo said that DSEK's directions won’t affect the class work of any school because the direction mainly challenges the recognition of its management.
“Class work cannot remain suspended but those schools have to follow rules and regulations strictly, adding “The only thing is that apart from academic activities, the government will take over other activities like conducting examinations and some other activities as well.”
Lamenting on the issue Itoo added that the authorities of both the schools have told him that in case they fail to get any direction from the Fee Fixation Committee, they will surrender their schools.