GVEI releases ‘The Evergreen’

Srinagar, Aug 25:
Green Valley Educational Institute, Ellahi Bagh today released the 2nd issue of its school magazine "The Evergreen" on the occasion of its first-ever alumni meet.
Former GVEI Principal G N Aali was the chief guest on the occasion. The magazine encapsulates the growth of GVEI which completed its silver jubilee in 2016.
Established in 1991, thousands of students graduated from GVEI who are spread in various parts of the world. At its first-ever alumni meet, the school graduates cherished their childhood memories and promised to work for the betterment of Kashmiri society in particular and humanity in particular. On the occasion, Chairman GVEI Mohammad Yousuf Wani thanked G N Aali, the alumni and school management for putting their hard work to make GVEI as "one of the finest educational institutes in the Valley".
"It is a dream come true. Twenty-five years is a long journey and it seems as if it is yesterday when I embarked on my mission to establish an institution of par excellence. But it is just a beginning, I have miles to go. However, I need the support of people like you who will work hard with sincerity to make a contribution," Wani said.