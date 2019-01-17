Guv’s remarks misplaced presumption, party ready for polls: PDP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Dismissing reports that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not ready to go to polls as a misplaced presumption, the party on Thursday said that it had geared for peoples’ verdict even before the dissolution of assembly last year.
In a statement issued here, senior PDP leader Nizam-ud-din Bhat while referring to the remarks of Governor Satya Pal Malik, expressed ignorance and astonishment over such presumption coming from such high office.
Bhat said that PDP has always put the electorate above everything as a vital democratic component and has never shied away from taking very active part in the electoral fray.
“It is the agenda of the party alone which gave people relief from the anarchic rule of the past regimes in the state. In both sittings of our government under Mufti Sahib and Mehbooba Ji, we as the party strengthened the democratic institutions and rebuilt peoples trust in justice and fairplay,” Bhat said.