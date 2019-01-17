About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Guv’s remarks misplaced presumption, party ready for polls: PDP

Published at January 17, 2019 03:31 PM 0Comment(s)843views


Guv’s remarks misplaced presumption, party ready for polls: PDP

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Dismissing reports that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not ready to go to polls as a misplaced presumption, the party on Thursday said that it had geared for peoples’ verdict even before the dissolution of assembly last year.

In a statement issued here, senior PDP leader Nizam-ud-din Bhat while referring to the remarks of Governor Satya Pal Malik, expressed ignorance and astonishment over such presumption coming from such high office.  

Bhat said that PDP has always put the electorate above everything as a vital democratic component and has never shied away from taking very active part in the electoral fray.

“It is the agenda of the party alone which gave people relief from the anarchic rule of the past regimes in the state. In both sittings of our government under Mufti Sahib and Mehbooba Ji, we as the party strengthened the democratic institutions and rebuilt peoples trust in justice and fairplay,” Bhat said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top