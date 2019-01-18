Guv’s remarks misplaced, party ready for polls: PDP

Srinagar, Jan 17:
Dismissing reports that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not ready to go to polls as a misplaced presumption, the party on Thursday said that it had geared for peoples’ verdict even before the dissolution of assembly last year.
In a statement issued here, senior PDP leader Nizam-ud-din Bhat while referring to the remarks of Governor Satya Pal Malik, has expressed ignorance and astonishment that such presumption should come from such high office.
Bhat said that PDP has always put the electorate above everything as a vital democratic component and has never shied away from taking very active part in the electoral fray. “It is the agenda of the party alone which gave people relief from the anarchic rule of the past regimes in the state. In both sittings of our government under Mufti and Mehbooba, we as the party strengthened the democratic institutions and rebuilt peoples trust in justice and fairplay,” Bhat said.
The PDP leader added that people of Jammu and Kashmir have acknowledged the role of PDP and this is the party’s firm belief that there is no substitute to popular government. “People want to get out of the confusion and mess and election is the only way out,” Bhat asserted.