Guv’s remarks about ‘Operation All Out’ far from reality: JRL

‘All out assault has been launched on all fronts in Kashmir’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 16:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik termed the recent assertion of Governor Satya Pal Malik that “there was nothing like Operation All-Out” far from reality and truth and asserted that Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat have time and again claimed that anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir were being carried out under “Operation All-Out.”
“If it isn’t Operation All Out then what term would Governor Malik like to give to daily Cordon and search operations (CASO )conducted in South, North and Central Kashmir even in such harsh winter when youth are chased and killed, homes blown up, youth, activists and leaders are booked under draconian PSAs and shifted to jails in and outside the state, confining separatists leaders to homes or jails arbitrarily at will and curbing their space and to connect with people especially those that are killed. Even Kashmiri students studying outside are harassed and targeted,” they said.
They said there are footprints of Indian army and other forces in every nook and corner of the Valley and genuine dissent and peoples’ voice regarding their sentiment is muzzled forcibly while every peaceful political space and activity is barred or foiled by the state through its military might.
“The separatist leadership is confined to their homes for months and years together and that the ultimate repression is on full display across Kashmir, especially since past three years. In fact an all out assault has been launched on all fronts including the judiciary to quell people’s aspirations and challenge our very existence as a nation,” they said.
The leaders said militarization of the valley and unbridled powers given to forces under AFSPA is the main reason behind the worst form of state aggression in Kashmir.
“Inspite of Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat’s claim that 200 armed youth are active in Kashmir, seven lakh Indian soldiers are present in Kashmir. What justification is there to keep over seven lakh forces in Kashmir to fight this minuscule number, except to exert control over people by force,” they said.
The leaders said as per the figures available with them, 2018 witnessed worst ever rights violations in Kashmir in recent past. “In the year, 355 armed youth and 161 civilian were killed. If this Isn’t’ that operation all-out, then what is?
“4524 civilians especially youth were injured with lethal pellets last year. The eye sight of 724 youth was snatched as pellets ruptured their eyes. How can GoI justify this all,” they said.
The leaders said targeting of the state subject law and Article 35 A in a series of petitions lodged in Indian supreme court by RSS in a bid to change the disputed status of the State, is another form of this operation.
“As the hearing On Article 35 A is slated this month in Indian Supreme Court, we are in constant touch with various sections of society including civil society, traders, academics religious groups, political parties, employees and other sections and a joint program will be announced as the date for hearing is announced,” they said adding the entire Kashmir in unison would fight every single bid aimed at changing the disputed nature and the demography of the Muslim majority state.