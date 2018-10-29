Guv’s KAS officer, J&K Bank’s ‘shady’ recruitment comment creates furore

Political parties demand impartial inquiry
Political parties demand impartial inquiry
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Oct 28:
The revelations made by Governor Satya Pal Malik over the fraud in Jammu Kashmir Bank’s recruitment drive and engagement of a KAS officer without appearing in an exam and or an interview Sunday evoked a strong reaction from the political parties who are demanding an impartial investigation into the matter.
The Governor in an interview to the ‘Times Now’ that was also reported by ‘The Daily Excelsior’ said, “The politicians in the previous BJP-PDP government changed the entire selection list of candidates to adjust their relatives and workers in the J&K Bank.”
The Governor said the aggrieved candidates had cleared all examinations and figured in the selection list of the J&K Bank but their appointments were replaced by those known to the political parties.
“The J&K Bank Chairman told him that 582 youth recruited by the Bank had been replaced with political appointees,” he said.
Malik also hit out at the functioning of Public Service Commission (PSC) revealing that “a youth was selected for KAS without appearing for the examination”.
This is the second-biggest disclosure that Governor made in a week’s time.
Earlier, Malik had cancelled the health insurance policy awarded to Reliance General lnsurance Company Ltd, saying it was “full of fraud” and its implementation was “erroneous”.
Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) and Congress demanded a high-level probe into the matter.
NC Vice President and former chief minister, Omar Abdullah hit out at the previous PDP-BJP government for a scam in the recruitments in J&K Bank.
“More skeletons fall out of the cupboard – PDP-BJP changed entire select list of J&K Bank to appoint favourites: Guv,” Omar wrote on a micro-blogging site Twitter.
NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar said the party had raised the issue in the last assembly session but the PDP-BJP government in its reply had denied any “fraud”.
Sagar said at that time Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu in his reply to the assembly categorically denied any involvement of political interference in the recruitment process.
“Now, let there be an investigation into the matter,” Sagar said.
State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir also pointed finger at the PDP-BJP government for resorting to nepotism in J&K Bank’s recruitment policy.
Mir said Congress had raised the matter with the Governor and also held a protest rally when the issue came to fore sometime back.
“We were aware that something was wrong when the recruitment was taking place and even submitted a memorandum about it to the Governor,” he said.
Mir said the government without wasting anytime should order a “high-level probe” under a sitting High Court judge to expose all politicians “involved in this scam”.
“There should be a time-bound investigation into the matter. PDP-BJP should be held accountable for the injustice that was met to the deserving candidates,” he said.
Meanwhile, PDP and BJP also supported the demand of the high-level probe into the matter and said they were ready to face any investigation.
PDP spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said the party fully endorse a high-level probe into the matter.
“We have nothing to hide and are ready for any probe,” Mir said.
Denying any involvement of PDP in the J&K Bank recruitment process, Mir said, “If the Governor is raking up corruption cases, then it should also investigate the malpractices of the recently-held municipal polls.”
BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul said the Governor should name the politicians involved in helping their own people to secure the job.
“BJP never resorted to favouritism and our party represents the voice of the marginilised people,” he said. “Let there be a probe into the matter.”
PSC Chairman Lateef Uz Zaman Deva denied any involvement in appointing a KAS officer without appearing in the mandatory examinations.
“As far as we are concerned, PSC has made no recommendation to appoint any blue-eye candidate,” Deva told Rising Kashmir.