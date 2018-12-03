Guv's Grievance cell goof-up: Pollution complaint forwarded to Consumer Affairs Deptt

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Nov 25:
In yet another display of dim-wittedness, the Governor’s Grievance Cell has transferred a grievance related to the J&K State Pollution Control Board to the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department.
A complaint bearing number “999000995274” filed by the residents of Baba Fareed Nagar area of Jammu region’s Bishnah area pertained to a local rice mill producing waste, which has been troubling the whole neighbourhood for years now.
However, to the utter surprise of the residents, the SMS received from the GGC reads, “Your grievance ‘999000995274’ has been forwarded to ‘Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department’ for redressal.”
The GGC’s functioning style leaves one wondrous as to why the people at the helm of the affairs do not even understand the mandate of the government departments.
The SMS received by the locals also depicts the GGC’s lack of general knowledge by referring to the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department by its previous name ‘Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department’, which was changed last year through a cabinet order of the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party government.
Meanwhile, locals are alleging that an “influential person” owns the rice mill, who along with the district administration has been able to keep the mill running even though the locals have been suffering.
“Every morning we feel the water and even the air is polluted in the area. We have complained to everyone concerned,” a group of locals said, adding that how can the GGC employees not even know about the department concerned with the matter.
“What grievance would they redress when they don’t even know about the basic administrative mandate?” the group of locals said.
In their letter to the GGC, the residents of Baba Fareed Nagar had complained about the noise of the rice mill machines rafting from 6 PM every evening to 5 AM in the morning
“The dust that comes from the rice mill reaches even residential houses in the vicinity causing acute health hazards to kids, women and elderly people,” the complaint letter reads
The residents while complaining that they cannot sleep had alleged that the owner has “bribed the local representatives in the area.”
“All local politicians including Sarpanchs and Panchs are helping the mill owner as he pays them money,” the locals had alleged.
As per official mandate accorded to the J&K Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department (JKFCSCA), the department looks after the Public Distribution System; Regulation of Supplies, LPG and other Petroleum Products; Price/Market Control; Redressal of Consumer Grievances and Protection of Consumer Rights and Consumer Awareness Programme.
The JKFCSCA has not been mandated with controlling pollution emanating from an industrial unit which however the GGC has now mandated the department to do.
Earlier also the GGC has been in the limelight for failing to redress the issues raised by the complainants with many either complaining back about the same issue or registering a new complaint about not receiving a reply from the concerned department for months.
A research on the rice mill pollution by Pooja V. Shrivastava, A.B. Soni and H. Kumar published by Journal of Industrial Pollution Control states, “The discharged water from a rice mill usually carries a high load of suspended and dissolved organic matter, which is about 4000-5000 litres per 100 bags of paddy processed in the plant.”
“The prime environmental hazard of the rice mill effluents is their foul smell which develops in the discharged effluents with the passage of time. The effluents when let off in untreated form are great nuisance in the populated localities. Apart from the foul smell the effluents percolate through deep strata of soil and pollute the tube well located in the surrounding areas,” the research paper reads further.
Researchers have found out that over a long period the rice mill effluents may cause irreversible changes in the soil and underground water sources, thus affecting both human and plant lives.