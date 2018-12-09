‘Guv’s budget preparation indicates prolonged President's rule’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC), an amalgam of several trade organizations and civil society formations, has expressed surprise over intentions of the Governor administration to prepare state budget for the next fiscal which, it said, is an indication of prolonged President’s rule.
A statement of the JKSECC said it held a meeting of the amalgam, where in members expressed its surprise over the invitations received by various trade organizations for holding pre-budget discussions with state finance department led by concerned Advisor to the Governor.
It said the members observed that the state budget for the current year has already been passed by the state legislative assembly which is presently under implementation.
“The Chief Election Commissioner GoI is on record to have assured fresh elections for the state assembly after its dissolution in November,” the members said.
The members said Governor administration at the most shall have to pass a vote on account for a period of three months and leave it to the new government to present the budget for the remaining period.
“With the decision of preparing budget for the full year, does it indicate that GoI wishes to prolong the President's rule in the state and have no intentions of holding fresh elections in the here.”
JKSECC has urged upon the Governor to come clean on his intentions about the pre-budget meetings and budget preparations.